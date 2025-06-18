Israeli hacker group claims cyberattack on Iranian cryptocurrency exchange

A hacker group allegedly linked to Israel carried out a cyberattack on Iran's cryptocurrency exchange, Nobitex.

According to The Times of Israel, the hacker group "Gonjeshke Darande" issued a statement on its X social media account, claiming to have carried out a cyberattack on Nobitex.

"In 24 hours, we will release Nobitex's source code and internal information from their internal network," the group said in a statement.

According to the statement, the assets remaining in Nobitex were at risk, alleging that "the Nobitex exchange is at the heart of the regime's efforts to finance terror worldwide, as well as being the regime's favorite sanctions violation tool."

The group, which claimed to have hacked Iran's "Sepah" bank on Tuesday, has previously claimed responsibility for cyberattacks targeting Iran.





