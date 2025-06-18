Israeli attacks hit Iran’s centrifuge production sites in Tehran, Karaj

Iran's centrifuge production sites in Tehran and the central province of Karaj were hit, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced on Wednesday.

"The IAEA has information that two centrifuge production facilities in Iran, the TESA Karaj workshop and the Tehran Research Center, were hit," the UN nuclear watchdog said on X.

"At the Tehran site, one building was hit where advanced centrifuge rotors were manufactured and tested. At Karaj, two buildings were destroyed where different centrifuge components were manufactured," it added.

The agency noted that both were previously under its monitoring and verification as part of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action).

- Escalating Iran-Israel conflict

On June 13, Israel launched large-scale attacks targeting Iran's nuclear facilities across several cities, as well as high-ranking military command centers.

Iranian media reported Wednesday that the death toll from Israeli airstrikes across Tehran and other populated areas has risen to 585, with at least 1,326 people injured since the attacks started last week.

In retaliation, Iran's military launched ballistic missiles at Israel, killing 24 people and wounding over 500, according to reports.

Numerous countries, including Türkiye, have condemned Israel's actions.





