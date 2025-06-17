More than 450 killed in Iran since Friday

We can bring you a little more information now about the number of people killed in Israeli strikes on Iran. The not-for-profit organisation Human Rights Activists in Iran (HRANA) has been tracking casualties since the bombardment began.

According to HRANA, 224 civilians have been killed, with 188 injured.

A further 109 military members have been killed, with 123 injured, it says.

There have also been 119 people killed, and 335 injured, that have not yet been identified.

That brings HRANA's total count to 452 people killed and 646 injured.

Iranian state media has been quiet on the number of deaths so far, releasing few hard numbers from the government.

Restrictions in the country mean it is difficult for journalists to routinely operate there, meaning it is difficult to verify the true toll of the conflict so far.