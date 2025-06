Israel says it killed top Iranian commander Ali Shadmani in strike

Israeli warplanes targeted an active command center in central Tehran overnight, killing Ali Shadmani, the newly appointed head of Iran's Khatam-al Anbiya Central Headquarters, the Israeli military said on Tuesday.

Shadmani, a senior Iranian military figure, was appointed just four days ago to replace Gholamali Rashid who got killed on Friday.

The IDF said the strike was based on precise intelligence and described Shadmani as a key figure in directing Iran's military operations against Israel.