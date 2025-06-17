Arab and Islamic countries condemn Israel’s attacks

Following a series of diplomatic contacts by Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty with his counterparts from various countries, a joint written statement was issued by the foreign ministers of 21 Arab and Islamic countries.

According to Egypt's official news agency MENA, the statement was signed by Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Pakistan, Bahrain, Brunei, Türkiye, Chad, Gambia, Algeria, Comoros, Djibouti, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Somalia, Iraq, Oman, Qatar, Kuwait, Libya, Egypt, and Mauritania.

The joint statement condemned Israel's attacks on Iran since June 13, declaring that such actions violate international law and the principles and purposes of the United Nations. It emphasized the need to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, the principles of good neighborliness, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

The statement expressed deep concern over the tension, which could have serious consequences for the security and stability of the entire region. It stressed that Israel's attacks on Iran must stop, and underlined the importance of working toward de-escalation and the establishment of comprehensive calm.

Furthermore, the statement highlighted the importance of building a Middle East free from nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction. It called on all countries in the region to quickly join the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT).