Israeli military says it detects new missile launches from Iran

A missile fired from Iran breaches Israeli's 'Iron Dome' air defense system, as it strikes an area in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 16, 2025. (EPA Photo)

The Israeli military said Monday that it detected missile launches from Iran toward Israel, prompting the activation of defense systems and nationwide alerts.

"The Israeli military identified that missiles were recently launched from Iran towards the territory of the State of Israel. Defense systems are working to intercept the threat," it said on X.

Residents were ordered to enter protected areas upon receiving alerts and remain there until further notice, following the Home Front Command's instructions.

A military spokesman confirmed that alerts were triggered in several areas following the detection of the missiles.

"At this time, the Air Force is working to intercept and attack wherever it is required to remove the threat," he said.

Israel's Yediot Aharonot daily later reported that explosions were heard in northern and central Israel.

The latest escalation follows Israeli strikes Friday on Iranian nuclear and missile facilities that killed military commanders and scientists, prompting Iran to retaliate with ballistic missiles that caused Israeli casualties and property damage.