UN rapporteurs express concern over Israeli strikes on Iran

First-responders gather outside a that was hit by an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 13, 2025. (AFP Photo)

UN's special rapporteurs on Friday raised alarm over the latest Israeli strikes on Iran, warning that the escalation could derail diplomatic efforts and deepen regional instability.

Israel launched air strikes on Iran early Friday, targeting its nuclear program, military facilities and killing its top commanders. The Iranian leadership has vowed a harsh response.

Mai Sato, the special rapporteur on the human rights in Iran, expressed concern over the timing of the attacks, which came just days ahead of another round of US-Iran talks in Oman.

"The Israeli strikes on Iran, occurring just days before planned US-Iran talks in Oman, are deeply concerning and risk undermining diplomatic efforts toward a peaceful resolution," Sato said on X.

Sato said she is closely monitoring the human rights impact of the escalation, "particularly its effects on civilians and essential infrastructure," and echoed the UN Secretary-General Antoni Guterres' call for restraint and adherence to international law.

Francesca Albanese, the UN special rapporteur on Palestine, linked the strikes to what she described as broader Israeli policies.

"Perfect timing to deflect the attention from the massive starvation campaign, the rampant annexation of the West Bank," she said.

"Israel is posing continuous threats to peace and security as per the UN Charter. This must be stopped," Albanese said, sharply criticizing the military action and broader regional implications.