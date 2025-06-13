Israel closes airspace, halts operations

Israel closed its airspace and suspended flight operations at Ben Gurion International Airport on Friday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, Israeli airspace was completely closed until further notice due to retaliatory drone strikes from Iran.

Israeli army radio said Ben Gurion Airport was evacuated and empty passenger planes were transferred to other airports.

The public was asked to stay away from the airport-the country's largest-until further notice.

The official state plane, Wing of Zion, was also transferred, the Transport and Road Safety Ministry said, without specifying the transfer point, according to Channel 12.

Israel launched a sweeping military operation against Iran early Friday, with 200 planes targeting its nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the attack.





