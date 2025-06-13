Iranian president says ‘powerful, legitimate response will make Israel regret’

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian vowed to make Israel "regret its foolish act," referring to its military attack on Iran early Friday.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran's legitimate and powerful response will make the enemy regret its foolish act," Pezeshkian said on X.

"We urge our people to trust their leaders and stand by them. The Iranian people and the officials will not remain silent in the face of this crime," the president said.

An extraordinary Cabinet meeting was held with the participation of the president, according to the official news agency IRNA.

Israel launched "preemptive" air strikes against Iran early Friday, targeting its nuclear program, military facilities and killing some of its top commanders and nuclear scientists.

Earlier, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei said Israel "should anticipate a severe punishment."