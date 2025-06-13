Iran imposes nationwide internet restrictions in wake of Israeli attacks

Iran on Friday restricted internet access across the country in the wake of Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple cities, officials announced.

The restrictions were introduced due to the extraordinary situation in the country and will be lifted once conditions return to normal, said the Information and Communications Technology Ministry.

Israel launched a large-scale attack early Friday, deploying around 200 aircraft to target Iran's nuclear program and long-range missile capabilities. Several senior Iranian military officials and nuclear scientists were killed in the strikes.

Iran has vowed "severe punishment," and called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to hold Israel accountable for its actions.