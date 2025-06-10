Israeli drone strike kills 2 Lebanese, injures another in southern Lebanon

An Israeli drone strike targeted the Janam area of Shebaa town in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, killing two civilians and wounding another, according to the Lebanese National News Agency (NNA).

The victims were identified as a father from the Kanan family and his son, while another son sustained injuries, the NNA reported.

There was no comment from the Israeli side on the attack.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target the Lebanese group Hezbollah's activities despite last November's ceasefire reached between Israel and Lebanon. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of over 200 people and injuries to more than 500 since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.