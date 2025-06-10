23 killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza, including 17 near Israeli-backed aid point

Israeli attacks across Gaza since early Tuesday killed 23 Palestinians and wounded over 100, including 17 fatalities near an Israeli-backed aid distribution site, according to local media.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the deadliest strike hit near the Netzarim Corridor area south of Gaza City, where Israeli forces opened fire on civilians gathering for aid from an Israeli-backed aid distribution point, killing 17, including a child.

Three family members died when a displaced persons' tent in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, was bombed by the Israeli army, while other strikes targeted homes and Red Crescent facilities in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, resulting in three more fatalities.

The attacks came as Israeli drones dropped smoke bombs over the eastern areas of Gaza City, Wafa also reported.

The Israeli army, rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 55,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.