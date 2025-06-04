Israeli Navy abducts fisherman in Lebanon’s territorial waters

Israeli naval forces kidnapped a Lebanese fisherman in Lebanon's territorial waters on Wednesday, local media said.

Israeli gunboats breached Lebanon's maritime boundaries and surrounded a fishing vessel carrying two individuals near Naqoura, the Lebanese state news agency NNA reported.

One of the fishermen was held by Israeli forces and transported to Israel, while the second was let free, NNA said.

According to NNA, the second fisherman was questioned by the Lebanese military intelligence before being released.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target Hezbollah's activities despite a ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon reached last November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 208 people and injuries to more than 500 since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.



