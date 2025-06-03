Syrian foreign minister set to visit Qatar to boost investment ties

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al-Shaibani is set to lead a high-level ministerial delegation to Qatar on Tuesday for talks aimed at exploring bilateral cooperation and investment opportunities.

In a post on X, Shaibani said the visit aims to strengthen relations between Damascus and Doha.

The visit is part of efforts by Syria's new administration to rebuild regional partnerships and revive its war-torn economy.

The Syrian-Qatari relations have improved significantly since the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime in December last year, with Doha reopening its Damascus embassy in the same month after a 13-year closure.

Ahmad Al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to oust Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January.





