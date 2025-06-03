 Contact Us
News Middle East Gaza death toll passes 54,500 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

Gaza death toll passes 54,500 as Israel kills 40 more Palestinians

At least 54,510 Palestinians have been killed and 124,901 injured in Israel’s ongoing war on Gaza since October 2023, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

Anadolu Agency MIDDLE EAST
Published June 03,2025
Subscribe
GAZA DEATH TOLL PASSES 54,500 AS ISRAEL KILLS 40 MORE PALESTINIANS

At least 54,510 Palestinians have been killed in Israel's genocidal war since October 2023, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement said 40 bodies were brought to hospitals in the last 24 hours, while 208 people were injured, taking the number of injuries to 124,901 in the Israeli onslaught.

"Many victims are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army resumed its assaults on the Gaza Strip on March 18 and has since killed 4,240 people and injured nearly 12,860 others, shattering a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement that took hold in January.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.