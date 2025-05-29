Israeli warplanes launch heavy airstrikes in southern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes launched intensive airstrikes Thursday in southern Lebanon, according to Lebanon's National News Agency, NNA.

The attacks targeted Rihan Heights, Jabour, Kfar Houneh and Qaaqaaiyet El Snoubar, it said.

No immediate reports of casualties or material damage were reported.

Israeli forces have conducted near-daily attacks in southern Lebanon, claiming to target the activities of the Lebanese resistance group, Hezbollah, despite a ceasefire that was reached in November. The truce ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of more than 200 people and injuries to at least 500 since last November.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply.

Israel still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.