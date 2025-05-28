Israeli army kills Palestinian youth during raid in village near Qalqilya city

The Israeli army on Wednesday morning killed a Palestinian young man during a raid in a village in the northern occupied West Bank, Wafa news agency reported.

The Israeli army raided the village of Jit and broke into several homes, including one where forces opened fire on a Palestinian and left him bleeding until he breathed his last.

The victim was identified him as Jasem Al-Sedda, 20, whose body was seized by the Israeli army before being handed over to the Red Crescent medical teams.

The Israeli army carries out almost regular arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

Since the start of the Israeli onslaught on the Gaza Strip on Oct. 7, 2023, at least 970 Palestinians have been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The International Court of Justice declared last July that Israel's longstanding occupation of Palestinian territories is illegal, and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.



