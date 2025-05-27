Israel suspends flights at Tel Aviv airport after missile attack from Yemen

Israeli authorities suspended flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport after a missile attack from Yemen, local media said on Tuesday.

The public broadcaster KAN said the flight suspension was taken as a "precautionary measure" after the attack, which caused delays in the landing of several flights.

The Israeli army confirmed that two missiles from Yemen were intercepted, triggering air-raid sirens in several areas in Israel.

There was no immediate comment from Yemen's Houthi group on the Israeli claim.

The Houthis have intensified missile and drone strikes since Israel resumed its military attacks on Gaza. Since November 2023, the Houthis have also targeted commercial shipping in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea in support of Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, where nearly 54,000 people have been killed in the ongoing Israeli offensive.

Israel, for its part, has since then carried out several airstrikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.





