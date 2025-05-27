Iran’s president arrives in Oman on his 1st Gulf trip since resuming office amid nuclear talks with US

This handout picture provided by the Iranian presidential office shows Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian during his meeting with Oman's Sultan at al-Alam Royal Palace in Muscat on May 27, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian arrived Tuesday in the Omani capital of Muscat -- his first visit to a Gulf state since taking office last July, according to Oman's official news agency, ONA.

The visit comes amid anticipation of a sixth round of indirect negotiations with the US under Omani mediation.

Pezeshkian began his two-day visit to the Sultanate and was received by Sultan Haitham bin Tariq at Al Alam Palace in Muscat.

Iran's official news agency IRNA confirmed Pezeshkian's arrival at Muscat International Airport, noting that the visit includes a bilateral summit at the Al Alam Palace, followed by a meeting between senior Iranian and Omani officials.

IRNA described the visit as part of Iran's policy to "strengthen ties with neighboring countries and reinforce relations with Muscat."

Oman's Royal Court issued a statement Sunday that said the visit aims to strengthen the longstanding friendship between the two countries and deepen cooperation.

It marks the first trip by Pezeshkian to Muscat since he assumed office, according to Anadolu.

Oman is mediating indirect nuclear negotiations between Iran and the US to resolve core disputes concerning Tehran's nuclear program. Five rounds have already taken place -- three in Muscat -- with a sixth expected soon.

Iran continues to seek the removal of sanctions in exchange for curbing certain nuclear activities while maintaining its right to peaceful nuclear energy.

Last week, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a televised statement that he does not expect talks with the US to yield results and asserted that Iran "needs no one's permission" to enrich uranium.

The developments come amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy following Washington's 2018 withdrawal from the 2015 nuclear deal, despite repeated efforts by both sides to revive the agreement under new terms.