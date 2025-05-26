UN migration agency welcomes EU, US sanctions relief on Syria

People crowd the Old Damascus Bazaar following a surge in local commercial activity across Syria’s capital after the United States signaled it might lift sanctions, in Damascus, Syria, on May 15, 2025. (AA Photo)

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday welcomed recent moves by the EU and the US to lift key sanctions on Syria, calling the decision a pivotal step toward post-conflict recovery and regional stability after over a decade of crisis.

"The lifting of sanctions sends a powerful message of hope to millions of displaced Syrians, both within the country and across the region," IOM Director General Amy Pope said in a statement. "But hope must be matched with concrete support. Syrians need not just the ability to return, but the means to rebuild their lives in safety and dignity."

The sanctions relief is expected to impact more than $15 billion in previously restricted assets and trade flows. According to the IOM, this could unlock critical investments in infrastructure, housing, health, and livelihoods -- sectors devastated by years of conflict, economic isolation, and displacement.

There are still 6.7 million internally displaced Syrians, and 5.2 million refugees in neighboring countries. The migration agency said voluntary and sustainable returns depend on restoring access to services, legal documentation, and economic opportunities.

It also welcomed a joint announcement by Saudi Arabia and Qatar to repay $15.5 million in Syrian arrears to the World Bank. These funds are expected to revive essential development programmes in education, health, and local governance.

"While humanitarian assistance remains critical, IOM urges donors and development partners to expand their focus to medium- and long-term recovery," Pope said, adding: "A transition from relief to resilience is not only necessary—it is urgent."