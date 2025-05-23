Over 50 dead or missing after Israeli airstrike levels home in northern Gaza

More than 50 Palestinians were killed or remain missing after an Israeli airstrike committed Thursday night a new massacre by targeting and completely destroying a home in the Jabalia al-Balad area of northern Gaza, Gaza's Civil Defense announced Friday.

In a statement, the agency said the death toll from the airstrike on the residential building had surpassed 50, including both confirmed fatalities and missing persons.

Earlier Thursday night, medical sources told Anadolu that six people were killed in an Israeli strike targeting the home of the Dardouna family in the same area.

Civil Defense crews described the scene as a "horrific massacre," reporting that they recovered the bodies of four victims and rescued six others from the rubble. However, more than 50 people are still believed to be trapped under the debris of the four-story building.

Rescue operations have been completely halted due to a lack of heavy machinery, the Civil Defense said, leaving the fate of those buried under the rubble unknown.





