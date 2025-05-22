Lebanese, Palestinian leaders call for addressing security concerns at refugee camps in Lebanon

The Israeli army target the south of the Lebanese capital Beirut (AA Photo)

Lebanon and Palestine called on Thursday for addressing security concerns and the issue of weapons in the Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam held talks in Beirut with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to discuss ongoing efforts to enhance stability and security in Lebanon and ensure respect for Lebanese sovereignty, including in Palestinian refugee camps, a government readout said.

The two leaders affirmed that Palestinians are "guests" in Lebanon and are bound by the government's decisions, the statement said.

Salam and Abbas also emphasized their rejection of the resettlement of Palestinians in Lebanon, it added.

They stressed the need to "completely close the file of Palestinian weapons inside and outside the refugee camps to bring all weapons under state control."

The two sides also agreed to form a joint committee to follow up on implementing these understandings, the statement said.

The total number of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon is estimated to be around 200,000, distributed among 12 camps, most of which are under the control of the Palestinian factions.

On Wednesday, Abbas arrived in Beirut for a three-day visit. He met with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and agreed to form a joint Lebanese-Palestinian committee to monitor the situation of Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon and work to improve the living conditions of refugees.

Abbas met with Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri early Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Lebanon and the Palestinian lands.