'It’s about time we recognize Palestine': UK Labour MP Thornberry urges government to act

Labour MP and chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee Dame Emily Thornberry has welcomed what she described as a "change in the government's position" on Israel, citing consideration of sanctioning key far-right figures and ministers in Benjamin Netanyahu's government, as well as a hiatus in trade negotiations with Tel Aviv.

In an interview with Channel 4 News' Krishnan Guru-Murthy, Thornberry argued that recent moves, including the possibility of sanctioning Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, represented a significant shift.

"I think there is a change in the government position, and I think it's right that they have changed it," she said. "

So, they have indicated that they will no longer negotiate a trade agreement with Israel. "There is talk of sanctioning Ben-Gvir and Smotrich, which must be a good thing."

Describing the two ministers as "even more far right than the rest of the far right government in Israel," Thornberry added that the pair were driving "some of the worst things that are happening" in the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

She also cited a recent joint statement by the leaders of the United Kingdom, France, and Canada as a "very powerful" moment of condemnation, though none of them has yet proven effective.

"Not powerful enough, it hasn't stopped it," Thornberry remarked.

"I think that the only thing that will stop it in the end is that President Trump has to pick up the phone and has to tell the prime minister of Israel, Netanyahu, that this is enough. Stop. This is what the Israeli… I mean, the Israeli people want it, 70% of the Israeli people want the war to stop."

'IT IS ABOUT TIME WE RECOGNIZE THE STATE OF PALESTINE'



She lambasted Netanyahu for prolonging the war for political gain. "There was a peace agreement. Both sides had agreed to it. And then Netanyahu was the one who said, No, we're not going to sign it and wanted to continue with the war. And the trouble is that we have a leader in Israel who just wants a perpetual war, as far as we can see."

When asked if Britain's recognition of a Palestinian state is now imminent, Thornberry made a strong case for it, citing the country's historical role in the Middle East.

"I think it's about time. It really is high time that we recognize the State of Palestine," she said, adding that a planned conference in New York this June, hosted by Saudi Arabia and France, would provide an opportunity for the UK and France to lead a renewed diplomatic push.

"We're both signatories to the Sykes-Picot Agreement... and so for the two countries that essentially were involved in that founding document of the current Middle East to recognize Palestine would be powerful."

Thornberry said such a move will not be sufficient by itself, but necessary to unlock a lasting peace.

"We recognize Palestine, and then we work with many international allies, and we put together a peace... There is no other way forward, this is what the international community says."

Pressed on whether doing so would align Britain with Hamas' aims, Thornberry was dismissive of the suggestion.

"Well, I don't really care what Netanyahu says. What I care about is doing the right thing. What I do care about is trying to get us a peace."