Israel claims to have intercepted missile from Yemen

The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted a missile from Yemen on Thursday, as tension continues to escalate over Tel Aviv's deadly war on the Gaza Strip.

Army spokesman Avichay Adraee said on X that the missile triggered air-raid sirens in some areas in central Israel.

No injuries were reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Yemeni Houthi group of the Israeli claim.

In recent weeks, the Houthi group has stepped up its missile and drone attacks against Israeli targets in response to the Israeli deadly war on Gaza that has left nearly 53,700 people dead.

On May 6, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis brokered by Oman-a move Israeli officials reportedly described as "surprising."

Israel, for its part, has since then carried out several airstrikes targeting vital facilities in Yemen, including the Sanaa airport.





