Israeli soldier killed, another injured in fighting in southern Gaza

An Israeli soldier was killed and another injured during fighting in the southern Gaza Strip amid ongoing Israeli genocidal war in the Palestinian enclave, a military statement reported on Wednesday.

The statement identified the soldier as Staff Sgt. Danilo Mocanu of the army's 7th Armored Brigade's 82nd Battalion.

According to the army's initial probe, the soldier was killed in a building collapse, after an explosive device was detonated.

The other soldier was lightly wounded in the incident, the army added.

According to Israeli official figures, the death toll among the Israeli soldiers since October 2023 has risen to 858, while the number of injured soldiers has risen to 5,892.

In the past few days, more than 500 Palestinians have been killed and hundreds of others injured, as the Israeli army has stepped up its deadly attacks across Gaza.

Rejecting international calls for a ceasefire, the Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive against Gaza since October 2023, killing nearly 53,600 Palestinians, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





