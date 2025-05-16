Illegal Israeli settlers torch 15 Palestinian vehicles in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers set fire to at least 15 Palestinian vehicles in the cities of Nablus and Salfit in the occupied West Bank, local sources told Anadolu on Friday.

According to the sources, a group of illegal settlers also attacked a municipal well belonging to the city of Nablus.

They warned that illegal settlers may be attempting to seize control of the well, which supplies water to surrounding villages, amid repeated assaults on the area.

At least 967 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the war on Gaza in October 2023, according to official Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.





