Egypt, Qatar hail release of US-Israeli hostage as 'encouraging step'

In a joint statement on Sunday, Egypt and Qatar welcomed the announcement by Hamas concerning the release of US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza. They described the move as a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step towards a ceasefire, linking it to ongoing direct talks with the United States.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published May 12,2025
Egypt and Qatar welcomed on Sunday an announcement by Hamas that it would release US-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Gaza, as part of direct talks with the United States towards a ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the countries, who along with the US have mediated talks between Hamas and Israel, called it "a gesture of goodwill and an encouraging step toward a return to the negotiating table to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the release of prisoners and detainees, and ensure the safe and unhindered flow of aid to address the tragic conditions in the strip".