New Palestinian journalist killed in Israeli strike in Gaza, death toll rises to 214

A funeral is held for Palestinian journalist Yahya Subeyh, who lost his life in an Israeli airstrike targeting Al-Wehda Street in Gaza City, Gaza, on May 07, 2025. (AA Photo)

Another Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli strike in Gaza on Wednesday, taking the death toll since October 2023 to 214, local authorities said.

Yahya Sobeih, a journalist with a local news agency, was among 22 Palestinians killed in an Israeli strike on a crowded market in Gaza City, a medical source said.

His death came hours after the reporter welcomed his newborn baby.

"You brightened our world, our little princess. Thanks to God who blessed us with the birth of our precious daughter," Sobeih shared on his Instagram, with a photo showing the baby in his arms.

Gaza's government media office said that at least 214 journalists have been killed in Israeli attacks in Gaza since October 2023.

The Israeli army has launched a brutal military onslaught on Gaza, killing more than 52,600 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.