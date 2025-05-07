Israeli airstrike kills 1 civilian in southern Lebanon

One civilian was killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a vehicle in southern Lebanon on Wednesday, local media reported.

According to the Lebanese news agency NNA, a hostile Israeli drone hit a civilian car near the Ali bin Abi Taleb Mosque and Complex in the city of Saida at dawn on Wednesday.

The agency did not provide further details.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and injuries to around 500.

Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26 under the ceasefire deal, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Tel Aviv refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.



