Israel vows to maintain military presence in Gaza amid international outcry

Palestinians sift through destroyed shelters at a UNRWA school housing displaced people, following an Israeli strike in the Bureij refugee camp in the centre of the Gaza Strip, on May 7, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Israel vowed Wednesday to maintain its military presence in all occupied areas of the Gaza Strip, dismissing global demands to halt its genocide against Palestinians, Channel 12 reported.

Defense Minister Israel Katz, speaking to soldiers of the 162nd Division, outlined plans to keep forces in any seized Gaza territory to "prevent terrorism, cleanse the sector and thwart threats."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decided Friday to intensify the campaign, including mobilizing thousands of reserve soldiers.

Katz revealed plans to forcibly displace Palestinians in Gaza to southern areas, claiming a distinction between civilians and Hamas fighters, though offering no clear mechanism for the separation, according to Channel 12.

He promised robust protection for Israeli forces countering unspecified threats.

The remarks align with Israel's "Gideon Chariots" operation, launched Sunday as a new phase of the Gaza genocide.

The army announced Monday that the phase involves a broad offensive and forced displacement of Palestinians to other areas, claiming it is to protect civilians.

The escalation seeks "to return back Israeli captives, dismantle Hamas's governance, and crush its military capabilities," according to the Israeli spokesperson Avichay Adraee.

Katz claimed Israel would operate with unrelenting force from the operation's outset, pursuing goals including a "voluntary migration" plan for Gaza residents.

He insisted Israel would not vacate the Gaza security buffer zone in any temporary or permanent deal with Hamas, citing the need "to prevent arms smuggling and protect nearby Israeli communities."

Amnesty International warned Israel against expanding the Gaza operations, stating that displacing Palestinian civilians would constitute "war crimes against humanity," according to a statement Wednesday.

It noted Israel's expansion plans show "utter disregard for international law and contempt for Palestinian rights," with nearly 70% of Gaza under evacuation orders or designated as restricted zones, it added.

Israel delayed implementing the escalated Gaza plans until after US President Donald Trump's regional visit next month.

On Thursday, Netanyahu prioritized completing the campaign over recovering Israeli captives, drawing criticism from their families, who continue to demand their release, even if it requires ending the war.

Israeli media also said the army would significantly escalate operations if Hamas did not agree at the last minute to a deal to release Israeli prisoners in Gaza.

In response, Hamas proposed a comprehensive, simultaneous ceasefire agreement Friday spanning five years, which Netanyahu rejected, insisting on addressing issues separately.

Israel estimates 59 of its citizens remain captive in Gaza, with 24 believed alive, while more than 9,900 Palestinians languish in Israeli prisons, enduring torture, starvation and medical neglect, leading to numerous deaths, according to Palestinian and Israeli human rights and media reports.

More than 52,600 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.