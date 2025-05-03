Israeli airstrikes hit Syria after unrest in Damascus

Israel escalated its military campaign in Syria by launching airstrikes in the Damascus countryside and issuing threats against the Syrian leadership, citing unrest in Druze-populated districts earlier this week.

The attacks, which Syria said killed civilians including Druze residents, came Thursday after violence erupted Tuesday and Wednesday in the Ashrafiyat Sahnaya and Jaramana areas near Damascus.

According to Syrian officials, the clashes were sparked by a leaked audio message attributed to a Druze resident that included alleged insults against Prophet Muhammad. Sixteen people were reported killed, including security personnel.

Israel's prime minister and defense minister called the airstrikes a "warning operation" to deter harm against the Druze community. Foreign Minister Gideon Saar urged international action to "protect minorities in Syria" from "the regime and its terrorist gangs."

Defense Minister Israel Katz issued a public threat: "If the harm to the Druze in Syria does not stop, we will respond very harshly."

Syria denounced the strikes as a violation of its sovereignty. Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said the country must resolve internal issues "through dialogue among its communities," warning against foreign intervention.

The General Security Directorate said calm was restored in affected areas after talks with local leaders. It announced a ceasefire and a plan to collect weapons in Jaramana and Ashrafiyat Sahnaya.

Israel's public broadcaster reported that Druze soldiers in the Israeli army had appealed to top officials to "intervene" to protect their families across the border.

Syrian authorities said the violence had been stoked by "outlaws" seeking to create sectarian tensions. The government stressed that all Syrians, including the Druze, are treated equally under the law.

Israeli strikes Wednesday reportedly targeted areas around Ashrafiyat Sahnaya. The Syrian state news agency, SANA, said the strikes resulted in civilian casualties, including Druze residents.

It marks one of the latest Israeli attacks inside Syrian territory. Since February, Tel Aviv has intensified air raids across the country, despite there being no threats from the Syrian administration, led by President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Israel has occupied most of the Syrian Golan Heights since 1967. Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in December, Israel declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and seized control of the former demilitarized zone.

Tensions remain high as international concern grows because of Israeli actions under the stated aim of protecting minorities, particularly during the second year of genocide in Gaza.












