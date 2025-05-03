Erdoğan announces Türkiye among world’s top 3 in UAV technology at TEKNOFEST event

In a speech delivered at the TEKNOFEST Award Ceremony in Lefkosa on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced that Türkiye ranks among the world's top three countries in unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology.

He pledged to continue advancing in this field with unwavering determination and enthusiasm.

Erdoğan expressed confidence in the future, adding, "With the TEKNOFEST youth, the projects rising across TRNC, and our strategic initiatives, we will continue to stand here for centuries to come."

"We, as the Turkish nation and the Turkish Cypriots, are the hosts of these lands. Those who do not know this should know, and those who have not heard should hear," Erdoğan declared, reaffirming Türkiye's strong relations with the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC).

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, for his part, also praised Türkiye's defense industry achievements, saying: "The institutions behind Türkiye's recent successes in the national defense industry are monuments of pride for the entire Turkic world."

Türkiye's premier technology, aviation, and space event, TEKNOFEST, had its latest edition in the TRNC and attracted thousands of people in Lefkosa, hosting around 62,000 visitors on the first day of the four-day event.