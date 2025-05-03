UN chief warns AI algorithms pose serious risks to global press freedom

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Saturday that artificial intelligence (AI) poses both opportunities and serious risks to global press freedom, describing biased algorithms as "landmines on the Internet."

"Artificial intelligence can support freedom of expression — or stifle it," Guterres stated on X on the occasion of World Press Freedom Day.

Noting that press freedom is under an "unprecedented" threat, he said: "Biased algorithms, outright lies, and hate speech are landmines on the Internet."

Guterres argued that relying on verified facts is the best antidote to combat digital threats.

His remarks come as the United Nations commemorates World Press Freedom Day, which is observed every year on May 3 to emphasize the importance of media independence and freedom of expression.

The day commemorates the anniversary of the Windhoek Declaration of 1991 and is based on Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

This year's theme, "Reporting in the Brave New World: The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Press Freedom and the Media," examines how AI is changing journalism and the risks it may pose.