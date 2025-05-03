Hamas releases video of man identified as Gaza hostage

 Contact Us
The armed wing of Hamas, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, released a video on Saturday showing what appeared to be an Israeli hostage injured in a strike on the Palestinian territory.

Reuters WORLD
Published May 03,2025
Hamas on Saturday released a video purportedly of a hostage held in Gaza whom Israeli media identified as Maxim Herkin.

The video is undated and edited, however, the man makes references to Israel's Independence Day, which took place last week, and identifies himself as among the 59 hostages in Gaza.

The Palestinian resistance group has regularly released videos of hostages over the course of the war. Israeli officials have in the past dismissed such videos as propaganda that is designed to put pressure on the government.