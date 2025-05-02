4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Syria

Four people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on Friday in the Suwayda province in southern Syria.

Israeli forces carried out the airstrike on the Kanaker village in southwestern Suwayda, killing four people, the Syrian state news agency SANA reported, which did not provide any additional information.

The new Israeli airstrike comes hours after Israeli warplanes struck an area in Damascus near the presidential palace, indicating a new Israeli escalation against Syria.

The Israeli army is yet to comment on the latest attack on Syria.

Separately, the Suwayda Governor's office said three other people were killed by a landmine blast near Al-Thaala town in Suwayda.