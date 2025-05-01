Pro-Palestine students recount repression of their activism in Europe

The Left political group on Wednesday hosted the European Student Forum for Palestine at the European Parliament to highlight the student protests in solidarity with Palestine.

Left members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Rima Hassan and Marc Botenga opened the forum, focusing on the protests and the repression they face across Europe.

At the first panel, students shared their actions against the Gaza genocide and their experiences with pressure.

On X, the Left group said all students emphasized a common truth -- the key to any movement and achieving impact lies in collective action and building mass movements.

"Students all over Europe are deeply distraught to see the complicity of the European Union," it added.

Regarding impacts from repressive measures on students across Europe, one activist said: "The function of repression is to instill fear -- but for us, it only builds pride."

"We're proud to force institutions to reveal their hypocritical morals by attacking us for words simply calling for peace," the activist added.





