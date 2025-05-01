ISRAELS ACTIONS AGAINST UNRWA MARK HISTORIC BREACH OF UN PROTECTIONS, PAKISTAN TELLS ICJ

Pakistan told the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Thursday that Israel's actions against UNRWA represent "one of the most significant" breaches of the UN privileges and immunities, warning that failing to stop this conduct risks undermining international law and humanitarian oversight worldwide.

"Israel's conduct towards UNRWA reflects one of the most significant breaches of the privileges and immunities of an international organization in the history of the UN," said Syed Haider Shah, representing Pakistan. "If Israel is not stopped, that conduct will become an invitation and a blueprint for governments around the world to use the power of the state to remove international scrutiny."

He added: "Israel's behavior is therefore a threat to the UN operations globally and should be treated as such by the court."

Shah said the current case continues a pattern of Israel's "relentless persecution of the Palestinian people" aimed at frustrating their right to self-determination, statehood, and return, calling it "a stain on the fabric of international law."

"Any suggestion that the court should avoid making factual findings is wrong," he said, explaining the "catastrophic" situation in the enclave has deteriorated further into "an endless cycle of blood, pain, and death."

Pakistan, he said, asks this court to demonstrate "the same courage and conviction" that it showed by delivering a 2024 advisory opinion and "hold Israel to account."

He concluded by urging the court to ensure UNRWA can continue its lifesaving work without obstruction.

Since March 2, Israel has closed Gaza's crossings, blocking essential supplies from entering the enclave despite multiple reports of famine in the war-devastated territory.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,400 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.