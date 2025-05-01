4 killed in Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon

Four people were killed on Thursday in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon's Marjayoun district as Israel continues its ceasefire violations.

The Lebanese Health Ministry's Public Health Emergency Operations Center said two Syrian nationals and a Lebanese person were killed in an Israeli drone strike on a vehicle in Marjayoun's Mays al-Jabal town.

The statement provided no further details on the identity of the victims.

Earlier, the Lebanese state National News Agency reported that an Israeli drone struck a pickup truck on a road between the towns of Mays al-Jabal and Blida.

A Lebanese civil defense member was also killed in another Israeli air raid on Mays al-Jabal, according to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

In a separate incident, Israeli artillery fired two shells at the outskirts of the town of Shebaa in the Hasbaya district of southern Lebanon, the agency added.

Israel claimed in a statement that its army "struck and eliminated a member in Hezbollah's 'Radwan force'" in Mays al-Jabal.

It alleged that another Hezbollah operative was killed in the same area "who was operating in the area of the border and gathered intelligence for the organization."

Hezbollah has not commented on the claims.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 3,000 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of nearly 200 people and the injuries of around 500 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.