Denmark, Norway condemn Israeli attacks on humanitarian workers in Gaza

Denmark and Norway on Tuesday condemned Israeli attacks against humanitarian workers in Gaza and expressed concern about recent strikes in Syria .

Christina Markus Lassen, the permanent representative of Denmark to the UN, said they have observed a series of "deeply concerning" developments in Gaza.

"No humanitarian aid has been allowed into Gaza for almost two months due to the complete humanitarian blockade imposed by Israel, cutting 2 million people (off) from basic assistance. Water, electricity and medical supplies are lacking," she said at an open UN Security Council debate on "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian question."

Lassen noted that it is further alarming that the World Food Program has depleted all its food stocks in Gaza.

"We condemn any attacks against humanitarian workers, medical staff and health care facilities. They must be protected in accordance with the party's obligations under international law," she said.

She also expressed deep concern regarding the settlement expansions in the occupied West Bank, warning that these actions will not lead to more security and stability but will only fuel the violence.

"We further call on Israel to ensure that any arrangement for the delivery of humanitarian aid happens in full respect of the humanitarian principles."

On Syria, Lassen said they remain concerned by the recent Israeli attacks there, with reported civilian casualties, adding Israel must withdraw from the areas inside Syria as well as from southern Lebanon.

- 'Syrians must be allowed to determine their own future.'

On behalf of Norway, Stine Renate Haheim, state secretary to the minister of international development, said the situation in Palestine is catastrophic as civilians in Gaza face an acute risk of starvation, disease and death.

"18,000 children have reportedly been killed. We are extremely concerned about the lack of access to critical aid and basic goods in Gaza," she noted.

Haheim said it is unacceptable that Israel has fully blocked humanitarian assistance to the area for more than eight weeks.

"Israel has an obligation under international law to provide or otherwise allow access to life-saving assistance for the civilian population and ensure that humanitarian principles are upheld."

"We condemn all attacks on humanitarian workers. It is crucial that those who risk their lives to save others and to carry out humanitarian work are protected," she added.

Turning to the situation in Syria, Haheim called for lifting sanctions to allow economic recovery and development in the country.

"Syrians must be allowed to determine their own future. The unity and the territorial integrity of Syria must be respected. For this, the international community should act in concert," she added.





