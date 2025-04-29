Israeli fire kills 5 more Palestinians in war-torn Gaza

Five more Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday as Tel Aviv continued a deadly onslaught on the blockaded enclave, medics said.

According to the official news agency Wafa, four people lost their lives and 30 others were injured when fighter jets struck tents for displaced civilians in al-Mawasi in western Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Al-Mawasi was designated by the Israeli army as a "safe zone" for civilians displaced by the ongoing Israeli war on the Gaza Strip.

Another Palestinian died of injuries sustained in an earlier Israeli strike in the same city, Wafa said.

Israeli artillery shelling was also reported in the eastern areas of central Gaza, including in the Maghazi refugee camp, but no information was yet available about injuries.

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement with the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

More than 52,300 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





