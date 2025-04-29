Gaza Civil Defense halts most vehicles due to fuel shortage

The Civil Defense in the Gaza Strip has announced that most of its vehicles designated for firefighting, rescue, and ambulance services in the southern governorates of the strip have ceased operating due to the depletion of the fuel necessary to run them, as a result of the ongoing severe Israeli blockade on the territory.

In a statement on Telegram on Monday, the Civil Defense said: "We announce the depletion of fuel supplies needed to operate our vehicles (firefighting, rescue, and ambulance) in the southern governorates of the Gaza Strip, which has led to the suspension of 8 out of 12 vehicles."

"Humanitarian response and emergency calls will now be limited to only 4 vehicles, which threatens the lives of hundreds of thousands of citizens and displaced people in shelter centers," it warned.

The Civil Defense held Israel "fully responsible for the worsening suffering of our people in the Gaza Strip due to the ongoing war and the tightened blockade."

It renewed its call on the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and international organizations "to act immediately to open Gaza's crossings and allow the entry of fuel necessary to operate humanitarian facilities."

The Israeli army renewed its assault on Gaza on March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

Over 52,300 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





