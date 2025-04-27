8 Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza

Eight Palestinians were killed and several others wounded on Sunday in fresh Israeli strikes targeting multiple areas across the Gaza Strip, medics said.

A medical source said two women were killed in an Israeli strike on Wadi al-Arais in the Shejaiya neighborhood in Gaza City.

Three more people lost their lives and several others were injured in Israeli shelling in the Zeitoun neighborhood in the same city.

In the southern part of Gaza, medics confirmed that a 17-year-old boy was killed in an airstrike in the town of Khuza'a, east of Khan Younis.

Israeli naval forces opened fire on a group of fishermen off the coast of Khan Younis, killing one fisherman and injuring another.

Additionally, a Palestinian child was killed in a drone strike that targeted a tent sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area west of Khan Younis, a medical source said.

Witnesses said that Israeli helicopters shelled the city of Rafah in southern Gaza since early morning, but no information was yet available about injuries.

Nearly 51,500 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





