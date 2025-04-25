Israeli defense minister, army chief discuss 'security, regional issues' with CENTCOM chief

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz and army chief Eyal Zamir on Friday met with the commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), Michael Kurilla.

Katz said on his X account that the meeting with Kurilla focused on "several security and regional issues."

He hailed the US commander for what he described as his "significant contribution" to Israel's security and for strengthening the "strategic alliance" between Israel and the US.

The statement, however, did not provide further details.

Kurilla makes regular visits to Israel, where he meets with top Israeli military officials, as the US continues to provide Israel with arms and ammunition in the course of its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Regional tensions continue to spike due to Israel's onslaught on the Gaza Strip, where more than 51,400 people have been killed since October 2023.

The Israeli-US talks also came amid repeated violations by Tel Aviv of a ceasefire agreement in Lebanon between Israel and the Hezbollah group that has been in place since November 2024.

Washington also escalated its airstrikes against Houthi targets across Yemen in response to the Yemeni group's attacks on ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.