Israeli army kills Palestinian teen during raid in northern West Bank

A Palestinian teenager was killed on Friday by the Israeli army during a raid in the east of Nablus city, in the northern occupied West Bank.

Adli Shtayyeh, the head of the municipal council of Salem village, told Anadolu that 17-year-old Abdul Khaleq Jbour was killed by the Israeli forces in the village.

He said Jbour received a critical wound in his torso from Israeli live fire and died in the hospital.

The local official noted that the Israeli forces raided the village, triggering clashes with Palestinians who were confronted by Israeli live fire and tear gas shells.

Tension has been high in the occupied West Bank, where more than 957 Palestinians have been killed and over 7,000 injured since the start of the Gaza war in October 2023, according to Palestinian figures.

In July 2024, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land illegal and demanded the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.