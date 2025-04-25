Damascus welcomes UK decision to lift restrictions on 12 Syrian entities

Syria on Thursday welcomed the United Kingdom's announcement of lifting restrictions on 12 Syrian entities.

In a statement, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said it "welcomes the UK's recent announcement amending its sanctions regulations on Syria, including lifting restrictions on 12 Syrian entities."

The statement described the decision as "a constructive step toward supporting the urgent needs of the Syrian people in the aftermath of a devastating 14-year war."

Earlier on Thursday, the British Finance Ministry announced the lifting of sanctions against Syrian ministries and intelligence agencies.

In an update on the sanctions, the ministry said the defense and interior ministries, General Intelligence Directorate, Air Force Intelligence Agency, and Political Security Directorate are no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Sanctions have also been lifted against the Syrian National Security Bureau, Military Intelligence Directorate, Army Supply Bureau, General Organization of Radio and TV, Al Watan, Cham Press TV, and Sama TV, according to the update.

The Syrian ministry said these measures "will allow for the launch of vital reforms in our public sectors and security services, as well as attract the necessary investments to rebuild Syria's infrastructure and national economy."

The decision is viewed as "an important recognition of the Syrian people's right to live in dignity, safety, and prosperity after years of suffering under the Assad regime," according to the statement.

The ministry said: "This development is an important milestone on the path to regional stability and international cooperation."

Separately, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani said in a post on X: "We thank Britain for reassessing the sanctions imposed during the Assad era and lifting restrictions on vital sectors, in a pivotal step toward infrastructure reform and enhancing security.

"After 14 years of suffering, Syrians deserve to live a dignified life, and we will continue our firm commitment to serving our people and building our homeland," he added.

"The Syrian people deserve the opportunity to rebuild their country and economy, and a stable Syria is in the UK's national interest. That's why I'm pleased that today the UK has amended its Syria sanctions and lifted sanctions on 12 entities to support them to do just that," said Hamish Falconer, the UK minister for the Middle East.

This announcement builds on the decision in March to lift asset freezes on 24 Syrian entities, including the Central Bank of Syria, Syrian Arab Airlines, and energy companies.

The UK also said it continues to provide humanitarian assistance to Syrians inside Syria and across the region, including pledging £160 million (about $213 million) to support recovery and stability in 2025.

Bashar Assad, who ruled Syria for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December, ending the Baath Party's decades-long rule that began in 1963.

A transitional administration was formed in late January, dissolving the Constitution, security services, armed factions, parliament, and the Baath Party.