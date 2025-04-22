1 killed in fresh Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon amid ceasefire violations

One person was killed when an Israeli drone struck a car in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, in the latest violation of a ceasefire agreement, medics said.

The Lebanese Civil Defense said its teams extinguished a fire that erupted in a car after an Israeli strike in the town of Baawerta in Mount Lebanon.

A dead person was recovered from the targeted car, it said, without identifying his name.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 2,764 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 194 victims and injuries to 485 others.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.