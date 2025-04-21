PKK/YPG terrorists kill elderly man in northeast Syria

The PKK/YPG terror group shot and killed an elderly civilian in Syria's northeastern province of al-Hasakah, local sources said on Monday.

PKK/YPG terrorists opened fire on 75-year-old Abdurrahman Tayeh Davud during an attack on Al-Hasakah's Kawkab village on Friday.

Davud was targeted by terrorists while he was looking for his son, who had escaped from the terror group, the sources said, noting that Davud's lifeless body was taken to an unknown location after the incident.

PKK/YPG terrorists delivered Davud's body to his family on Sunday.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terror organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.