Lebanon says Israeli attacks hinder army deployment in south

Lebanon said Thursday that repeated Israeli attacks hinder the deployment of army troops in the south.

"There is a clear declaration and commitment from the government to extend state sovereignty over all its territories exclusively through its own forces," Information Minister Paul Morcos told reporters in Beirut.

"Lebanon and its army adhered to the ceasefire agreement, unlike Israel, which adversely impacted the completion of the Lebanese army deployment," he added.

The minister blamed the Israeli attacks for hindering the deployment of army forces south of the Litani River.

"No other side inside Lebanon is to blame for (the delayed deployment)," he added, in reference to Hezbollah.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November, which ended months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported more than 1,470 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 130 victims and injuries to more than 375.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.









