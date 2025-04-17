Iraqi premier accepts Turkish invite to visit Ankara next month

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani welcomed a Turkish invitation on Thursday to visit Ankara to attend a meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council in May.

A statement by al-Sudani's office said the premier met with Turkish Ambassador Anıl Bora İnan, who delivered an invitation from President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to attend the meeting.

The prime minister said Iraq is keen "on maintaining the momentum of relations with Türkiye, which are developing at various levels."

He also directed the preparation of all joint files between the two countries, including in the fields of security, water, industry, energy, transport, and others, to serve the interests of both nations.