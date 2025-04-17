At least 8 killed as Israeli jets strike UN-run school sheltering displaced Gazans

Mourners carry the body of a Palestinian, following an Israeli strike on a UN-run school sheltering displaced people, outside the school at Jabalia refugee camp in the northern Gaza Strip, April 17, 2025. (REUTERS)

At least eight Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip on Thursday, including an attack targeting a school sheltering displaced civilians north of the enclave, local media said.

Israeli fighter jets hit the UN-run al-Ayubia School in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza, leaving six people dead and several others injured, the official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported.

Two more people lost their lives in another strike in al-Manara neighborhood in the southern city of Khan Younis, the local Al-Aqsa radio said.

The attacks were the latest in a renewed Israeli assault on Gaza since March 18, shattering a Jan. 19 ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

More than 51,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza in a brutal Israeli onslaught since October 2023, most of them women and children.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.